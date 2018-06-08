

Police say they’ve arrested the man who allegedly gave a ride to a stranger in Kitchener and then sexually assaulted her.

The case dates back to April 29. The woman told police she had accepted the offer of a ride while walking on King Street in the downtown core. When they arrived at their destination on Brybeck Crescent, the woman said, she was sexually assaulted.

Waterloo Regional Police said Friday that a 42-year-old Kitchener man had been arrested in connection with the case.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.