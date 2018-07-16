Featured
Arrest made in police investigation in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 6:16AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest following an incident in Cambridge.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the Christopher-Champlain neighbourhood on Sunday evening.
East Street near South Street was shut down for the investigation.
Police say they were waiting for the male to cooperate but few other details have been provided.
According to police an arrest was made and the incident has since been resolved.