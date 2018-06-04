

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with an incident which left an elementary school in hold and secure.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 27-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges including theft, uttering threats and assault with intent to resist arrest.

One day earlier, he had allegedly committed a robbery at a convenience store near Strasburg Road and Block Line Road

A bystander who tried to intervene in the robbery was allegedly assaulted, but not seriously injured.