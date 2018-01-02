

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion at a Kitchener apartment complex.

Waterloo Regional Police say the home invasion happened Saturday at a building on Paulander Drive, and left two people with minor injuries.

The man was arrested on Sunday.

He faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say they believe the attack was targeted.