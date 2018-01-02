Featured
Arrest made in Kitchener home invasion
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 1:23PM EST
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion at a Kitchener apartment complex.
Waterloo Regional Police say the home invasion happened Saturday at a building on Paulander Drive, and left two people with minor injuries.
The man was arrested on Sunday.
He faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say they believe the attack was targeted.