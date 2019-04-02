

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after a city bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Monday.

It happened in Kitchener at around 8 a.m.

Police say the other vehicle, a black sedan, suffered extensive damage but fled the scene.

The sedan and the driver were found soon after.

A 48-year-old Kitchener man faces a number of charges, including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and fleeing police.

He was not identified and it’s not known when he will appear in court.