Arrest made in hit-and-run involving GRT bus
A Grand River Transit bus moves along Union Street in Kitchener on Wednesday, April 8, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 12:19PM EDT
A man has been arrested after a city bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Monday.
It happened in Kitchener at around 8 a.m.
Police say the other vehicle, a black sedan, suffered extensive damage but fled the scene.
The sedan and the driver were found soon after.
A 48-year-old Kitchener man faces a number of charges, including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and fleeing police.
He was not identified and it’s not known when he will appear in court.