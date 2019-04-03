

CTV Kitchener





An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a woman in downtown Kitchener.

Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, was found dead inside a home on Pearl Place, off of Scott Street, on Aug. 12, 2018.

At the time, police said that the circumstances of her death were suspicious, but did not explicitly call it a murder.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the homicide.

The man, who police have not identified, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one county of indignity to a body and one count of breaching probation.