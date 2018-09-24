

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police responded to a stabbing involving several males.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the downtown core.

A 20-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

After a brief foot pursuit, police said a male was arrested without incident.

Courage Allick, 21 of North York, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

He appeared in court on Sept. 23.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Guelph Police, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.