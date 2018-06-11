

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect in relation to the theft of a car that had been modified for a tourist to live out of it during a cross-country trip.

The car belonged to Laura Ramaekers, and was stolen from her in late May while she was visiting the Snyders Flats area outside Kitchener. Inside were all of her possessions – everything from camping gear and clothing to her credit cards and passport.

Ramaekers later tracked down the car while driving with a CTV News reporter. Although she got it back, it had been cleaned out of her belongings.

Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that a 26-year-old woman had been arrested in Kitchener in connection with the case. Specifically, she is alleged to be connected to “some of the property” taken from the car.

Police further said that they were looking to track down a 43-year-old man as well.