A 34-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a string of dozen daytime break-ins in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police had received reports of nearly a dozen daytime break-and-enters in the Chicopee area since September.

“It seems like the suspect would check if the homeowners are home, and if they were they would make up an excuse as to why they were at the residence before leaving,” Cst. Johnson said on Nov. 16.

On four occasions, people were home at the time, and he would offer an excuse as to why he was there.

Police were asking for witnesses or surveillance video from the area in hopes of catching whoever is behind the break-ins.

On Nov. 20, police said a male was arrested in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road in Kitchener.

He faced several charges, but police did not identify him.

The investigation is ongoing.