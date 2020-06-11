WATERLOO -- Police have arrested a man after a pair of break and enters in Waterloo happened while the homeowners were asleep.

Officials say the first incident on May 10 involved two attempts and one successful break-in at a home on Blythwood Road and Parkwood Court.

The first two attempts were unsuccessful, as the suspect cut through a screen but could not get through the locked windows, according to police.

The third attempt was reportedly successful when the suspect entered through the rear door and proceeded to steal personal property, including a wallet containing credit cards.

Police say the second incident happened during the evening of June 3 at a residence on Parkwood Drive while the homeowner was also asleep.

The suspect reportedly removed a screen, entered through a window, and also stole a wallet with credit cards in it.

Police say the credit cards were used at various locations in Waterloo.

Following an investigation, police say that a 21-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested.

He is facing a number of charges including six counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000 and use of stolen credit card data.

None of the charges has been proven in court.