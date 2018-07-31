Featured
Arrest made in connection to Preston weapons call
Police respond to a weapons call on Duke Street in Cambridge. (July 13, 2018.)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:05AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a July 13 incident in the Preston area.
Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in connection to the assault and weapons investigation on Duke Street near Laurel Street.
On July 13 officers responded to a residence for a weapons and assault related reported.
They executed a search warrant and the residence was cleared allowing detectives to investigate.
Police believe it was a targeted incident.
They say the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police.