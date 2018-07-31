

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a July 13 incident in the Preston area.

Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in connection to the assault and weapons investigation on Duke Street near Laurel Street.

On July 13 officers responded to a residence for a weapons and assault related reported.

They executed a search warrant and the residence was cleared allowing detectives to investigate.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.

They say the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.