Arrest made in connection to electric wheelchair theft
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:04PM EDT
Police have arrested a man who they say was in possession of a stolen electric wheelchair.
The theft from a Cambridge residence was first reported on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
The victim told police the wheelchair was valued at roughly $8,600.
Officers say they located a male on Dickson Street in Cambridge on Monday who was in possession of the wheelchair.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.