

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man who they say was in possession of a stolen electric wheelchair.

The theft from a Cambridge residence was first reported on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

The victim told police the wheelchair was valued at roughly $8,600.

Officers say they located a male on Dickson Street in Cambridge on Monday who was in possession of the wheelchair.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.