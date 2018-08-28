

CTV Kitchener





Regional police arrested a 19 year old male in connection to a car chase that left two officers injured and their cruisers damaged.

The arrest occurred on Aug. 28 just before 3:00 p.m.

It happened in the area of Ardelt Avenue.

Police had issued a warrant for Owen Scott Bell, 19, the day before.

He was known to frequent Brant County, London and Hamilton, police said in a Tweet.

Police did not confirm that it was Bell who was arrested on Tuesday.

The series of incidents began on Aug. 25 when regional police were investigating a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street East.

As an officer approached the vehicle to stop it, the driver drove toward him, resulting in the officer landing on top of the suspect's vehicle and travelling on the hood for a short distance.

The officer fell off as the suspect made an abrupt turn.

He suffered minor injuries as a result.

A police cruiser was also struck and damaged during the incident.

Just before midnight, the vehicle was seen again, this time in the area of Evans Pond Crescent and Robert Ferrie Drive.

A tire deflating device was deployed, but in avoiding it the vehicle struck another police cruiser.

The officer within was also treated for minor injuries.

Two youths in the vehicle were arrested, and the driver fled on foot.

A canine track was conducted but was not successful.

The driver is described as male, white with a medium build and long blonde-brown hair.

He was wearing a red hoodie at the time.

Police were still investigating.