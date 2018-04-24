

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is accused of breaking into restaurants, salons and other businesses around Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 32-year-old man was arrested Monday.

He has been charged with 11 counts of breaking, entering and committing an indictable offence, five counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession of stolen property, and one count apiece of wearing a disguise with criminal intent, trafficking in stolen property, uttering a forged document, mischief and breach of probation.

The break-ins the man is accused of perpetrating have all occurred since February. In many cases, police say, businesses’ doors were smashed to facilitate access.