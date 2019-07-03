Featured
Arrest made in armed ATM theft
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 12:20PM EDT
A Hagersville man has been arrested in connection to a Kitchener grocery store robbery that happened earlier this year.
Police responded to the store at Weber and Franklin streets in Kitchener at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Customers were reportedly threatened with a handgun while multiple suspects used a stolen pickup truck to steal the ATM inside.
In May, regional police issued a warrant for a man’s arrest. He was described as armed and dangerous.
The Hagersville man, 29, was not identified. He’s facing charges of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of break and enter.
He’s set to appear in court on July 3.