A Hagersville man has been arrested in connection to a Kitchener grocery store robbery that happened earlier this year.

Police responded to the store at Weber and Franklin streets in Kitchener at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Customers were reportedly threatened with a handgun while multiple suspects used a stolen pickup truck to steal the ATM inside.

In May, regional police issued a warrant for a man’s arrest. He was described as armed and dangerous.

The Hagersville man, 29, was not identified. He’s facing charges of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of break and enter.

He’s set to appear in court on July 3.