    Arrest made in alleged hate-motivated assault on LRT in Waterloo

    An LRT train at Waterloo Public Square. (Apr. 1, 2019) An LRT train at Waterloo Public Square. (Apr. 1, 2019)
    An arrest has been made after an alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.

    A 17-year-old boy from Waterloo was arrested on Tuesday after police began investigating the June 1 incident.

    Investigators said a victim in a Pride shirt was riding the LRT ION train from Kitchener to Waterloo around 8:30 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown male.

    The victim said the male made derogatory identity-based comments and then assaulted them.

    The 17-year-old has been charged with assault.

