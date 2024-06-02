Arrest made in alleged hate-motivated assault on LRT in Waterloo

An arrest has been made after an alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.

A 17-year-old boy from Waterloo was arrested on Tuesday after police began investigating the June 1 incident.

Investigators said a victim in a Pride shirt was riding the LRT ION train from Kitchener to Waterloo around 8:30 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown male.

The victim said the male made derogatory identity-based comments and then assaulted them.

The 17-year-old has been charged with assault.