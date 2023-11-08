Arrest made in $1M fraud investigation targeting older adults
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in a $1 million fraud investigation.
In a media release, police said in October 2022 investigators “discovered a group of individuals working together” who “appeared to be targeting the equity held in the victims’ homes.”
They believed the group was targeting older adults.
Seven victims were defrauded out of more than $1 million, police said.
A female from North York was arrested on November 2023 and charged with fraud over $5,000. Her name has not been publically released.
“This was a global charge as the investigation includes multiple victims from across Ontario,” police said.
Investigators believe there may be more victims of the scheme and are encouraging them to contact police.
SAFETY TIPS
Waterloo regional police are reminding the public to be careful when receiving unsolicited phone calls or door-to-door salespeople.
They shared the following safety tips:
Do not allow any door-to-door sales persons into your home unless you have sought them out for a specific purpose
Beware of unsolicited phone calls offering free services or gifts
If a sales person is in your home and you do not feel comfortable, contact the police immediately
Educate vulnerable people and seniors in your life to ensure they have not fallen victim to these types of companies and contracts
If you have already entered into a contract, a title search can be done on a property to identify any security interests (liens) that may exist
WHO TO CONTACT
If you believe you’ve been a victim of one of these types of scams, you can call Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777.
A report can also be filed with the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.
