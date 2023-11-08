KITCHENER
    • Arrest made in $1M fraud investigation targeting older adults

    Lawyer Dennis Crawford says seniors are often bullied or duped into signing contracts they don't understand, which allow scammers to take out mortgages on their home. (Matthias Zomer/Pexels) Lawyer Dennis Crawford says seniors are often bullied or duped into signing contracts they don't understand, which allow scammers to take out mortgages on their home. (Matthias Zomer/Pexels)

    Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in a $1 million fraud investigation.

    In a media release, police said in October 2022 investigators “discovered a group of individuals working together” who “appeared to be targeting the equity held in the victims’ homes.”

    They believed the group was targeting older adults.

    Seven victims were defrauded out of more than $1 million, police said.

    A female from North York was arrested on November 2023 and charged with fraud over $5,000. Her name has not been publically released.

    “This was a global charge as the investigation includes multiple victims from across Ontario,” police said.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims of the scheme and are encouraging them to contact police.

    SAFETY TIPS

    Waterloo regional police are reminding the public to be careful when receiving unsolicited phone calls or door-to-door salespeople.

    They shared the following safety tips:

    Do not allow any door-to-door sales persons into your home unless you have sought them out for a specific purpose

    Beware of unsolicited phone calls offering free services or gifts

    If a sales person is in your home and you do not feel comfortable, contact the police immediately

    Educate vulnerable people and seniors in your life to ensure they have not fallen victim to these types of companies and contracts

    If you have already entered into a contract, a title search can be done on a property to identify any security interests (liens) that may exist

    WHO TO CONTACT

    If you believe you’ve been a victim of one of these types of scams, you can call Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777.

    A report can also be filed with the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

