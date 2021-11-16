Arrest made for theft of $70K worth of cargo trailers in Guelph

KITCHENER -

Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to the theft of cargo trailers valued at roughly $70,000.

Five brand new trailers were first reported stolen from a Victoria Road South business on Oct. 25.

Surveillance video showed two suspects using a white Dodge Ram pickup truck to tow the trailers away one at a time, according to officials.

Guelph police say they were told on Monday that one of the stolen trailers was listed for sale online.

Police from Guelph and Durham then executed a search warrant of a property in Sunderland, Ont. that same day.

One of the stolen trailers was reportedly located, along with a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that matched the description of the one seen in the surveillance video.

The other four trailers, that are valued between $12-15,000 each, have not yet been found.

A 34-year-old man from Sunderland has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and trafficking stolen property.

He was taken back to Guelph and held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.