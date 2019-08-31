

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a reported robbery in Cambridge.

Officers responded to the incident on Friday around 4 p.m. on Dudhope Street.

Police say a man and woman were robbed of money by a male suspect they knew.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on South Street in relation to the incident and faces two charges of robbery.

He was held in custody for a court hearing on Saturday.