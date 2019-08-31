Featured
Arrest made for robbery in Cambridge: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 2:58PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a reported robbery in Cambridge.
Officers responded to the incident on Friday around 4 p.m. on Dudhope Street.
Police say a man and woman were robbed of money by a male suspect they knew.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on South Street in relation to the incident and faces two charges of robbery.
He was held in custody for a court hearing on Saturday.