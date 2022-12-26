Arrest made following ‘suspicious’ fire in Waterloo

Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire in Waterloo on Sunday which investigators deemed suspicious.

In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said emergency services responded to reports of the fire around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Princess Street East and Peppler Street.

Police said the fire was extinguished by Waterloo Fire Rescue but caused significant structural damage to the home.

Police confirmed that there were individuals living in the house though it's unclear if anyone was there at the time of the fire. No physical injuries were reported.

WRPS arrested a 38-year-old man from Waterloo in connection to the incident. He has been charged with:

• Arson – Disregard for human life

• Uttering threats

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.