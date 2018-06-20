

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest following a suspicious fire in Cambridge.

Firefighters were called to a home on Fearnwood Street around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say damage is estimated to be around $500,000 and most of the damage was to the inside of the house.

They say one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Ontario fire marshal is expected to be investigating on Wednesday.