Arrest made after woman wakes up to find man cutting her window screen
This still from surveillance video showed the man cutting the screen. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 2:15PM EDT
A man has been arrested in connection to two break-ins that happened in Kitchener and Cambridge.
In the first incident, a woman told police that she had woken up to see a man cutting her window screen with a knife. Surveillance video captured a suspect who appeared to be doing just that.
That was in the early hours on Feb. 11.
Days later, police say the suspect broke into a Cambridge residence through a side window.
In that incident, the residents were away, and the suspect stole thousands worth of property.
On April 9, police announced that a Kitchener man, 49, had been charged in connection to these incidents. He was not identified.
He is facing a number of break and enter-related charges.