

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection to two break-ins that happened in Kitchener and Cambridge.

In the first incident, a woman told police that she had woken up to see a man cutting her window screen with a knife. Surveillance video captured a suspect who appeared to be doing just that.

That was in the early hours on Feb. 11.

Days later, police say the suspect broke into a Cambridge residence through a side window.

In that incident, the residents were away, and the suspect stole thousands worth of property.

On April 9, police announced that a Kitchener man, 49, had been charged in connection to these incidents. He was not identified.

He is facing a number of break and enter-related charges.