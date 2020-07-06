KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a man after a woman was allegedly sprayed with a noxious substance in the city’s downtown last month.

On July 3, police say the woman was with a male companion when they were approached by a group of men near Carden Street.

Officers were patrolling downtown when they found the victim.

According to a news release, an altercation happened between the group and the couple when the woman was allegedly sprayed. Police believe the substance was bear spray.

It's not clear what caused the altercation. The group of males then fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Guelph on a warrant for outstanding charges on Monday.

He is facing a number of charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, administering noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm and three counts of breach probation.

Police did not release the name of the accused but say he is due in court on Nov. 20.