A 32-year-old male has been arrested after a stolen vehicle was seen being driven on Highway 85.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Cambridge around 6 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Around 11 a.m., police saw the vehicle near Lancaster Street West and Wellington Street North in Kitchener.

The male driver from Cambridge was arrested without incident.

He faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

Police wanted to remind the public to turn off and lock vehicles while they’re unoccupied.