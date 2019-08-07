Featured
Arrest made after stabbing in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:49AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital, and another arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.
It happened on Confederation Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
A short distance away they arrested a woman who matched the suspect description.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The suspect has been arrested and is facing assault and weapons charges.