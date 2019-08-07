

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital, and another arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.

It happened on Confederation Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

A short distance away they arrested a woman who matched the suspect description.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect has been arrested and is facing assault and weapons charges.