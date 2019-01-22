

CTV Kitchener





A woman is facing several charges after a stabbing in Guelph Monday night.

Guelph Police say one woman stabbed another in the leg in the lobby of a Carden Street building before fleeing the scene.

She was found by police a short time later.

The suspect, a 22-year-old from Guelph, now faces several charges including assault with a weapon and breach of probation.