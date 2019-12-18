KITCHENER -- Police have made an arrest into a shooting incident that happened at the end of November.

A 20-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after shots were fired into the air in a parking lot on Dupont Street East in Waterloo.

Two men who knew each other reportedly had an altercation in the parking lot. That's when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several times into the air.

No one was hurt and both men fled after it happened.

Police made the arrest more than two weeks later on Dec. 15.

The accused, who police haven't named, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized use of a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and uttering death threats.