Arrest made after robbery at Kitchener restaurant
An unidentified restaurant was robbed in Kitchener on Saturday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 1:09PM EDT
The Waterloo Regional Police responded to a robbery at a restaurant on Fairway Road South around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
When the officer arrived on-scene, the suspect took off running.
The officer pursued him, and as a result, a 32-year-old Kitchener man was arrested.
The money stolen was returned to the restaurant.
The man was charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.