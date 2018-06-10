

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police responded to a robbery at a restaurant on Fairway Road South around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

When the officer arrived on-scene, the suspect took off running.

The officer pursued him, and as a result, a 32-year-old Kitchener man was arrested.

The money stolen was returned to the restaurant.

The man was charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.