Arrest made after report of man pointing a firearm in Waterloo

    A Kitchener man has been arrested after Waterloo regional police responded to calls about a man brandishing a firearm in Waterloo.

    Officers were called to the University Avenue East and Weber Street North area around 1 a.m. Saturday.

    A group of males told police they had been walking in the area when a man they didn’t know walked up and pointed a fire arm at them.

    No one was hurt during the interaction.

    Police later located a suspect in the area and arrested him. They said they found an air-soft handgun during the arrest.

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and pointing a firearm.

