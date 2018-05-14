Featured
Arrest made after pizza delivery driver robbed, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 9:44AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest after a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was allegedly stolen in Cambridge last week.
Police say they found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Kitchener on Friday.
Police say they had received a report of a vehicle driving with no license plates in the area of Kinzie Avenue.
On Wednesday, police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge.
According to police, an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and two counts of using a stolen debit card.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.