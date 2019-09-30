

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after allegedly beating a fallen man with a metal bar.

Provincial police in Mount Forest say the victim was working on a ladder when it was forced to the ground, sending the person falling from about 10 feet.

That's when the accused allegedly hit the victim several times with the bar.

Police say they had reports that the assailant was trying to conceal their identity, but witnesses were able to identify the suspect's vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says they were able to find the vehicle and arrest the assailant.

They say a 49-year-old man from Mount Forest has been charged with aggravated assault, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon.

He's been held for bail.