Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection to an investigation where a man allegedly grabbed a toddler in Kitchener.

According to police it happened last Tuesday in the area of Weber and King Streets.

Police say the toddler's parents were waiting for the bus to arrive as their daughter played nearby.

Police allege the man was walking by when he picked up the 10-month-old but the mother was able to grab the child away from the man before he took off on foot.

Police say a 29-year-old Kitchener man was arrested last Friday and is facing charges of kidnapping.