KITCHENER -- A 26-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested in relation to a robbery at a business on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

According to police, a confrontation began between the suspect and the store owner after the owner confronted the man about taking items.

The owner was assaulted by the suspect during the confrontation and received minor injuries.

Officers arrived to the store and arrested the man.

He’s facing several charges, including robbery, prohibited weapon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The store owner was treated by paramedics at the scene.