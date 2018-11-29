

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man Thursday night, more than ten hours after they began an investigation in Kitchener.

Neighbours reported a heavy police presence on Linden Avenue starting around 9 a.m.

Police said they were trying to locate a man who was wanted on a warrant.

His name has not been released.

Tactical teams were seen on the street and police were asking neighbours, pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

The street reopened around 9:30 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.