Arrest made after day-long police investigation
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 6:13AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man Thursday night, more than ten hours after they began an investigation in Kitchener.
Neighbours reported a heavy police presence on Linden Avenue starting around 9 a.m.
Police said they were trying to locate a man who was wanted on a warrant.
His name has not been released.
Tactical teams were seen on the street and police were asking neighbours, pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.
The street reopened around 9:30 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.