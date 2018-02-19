

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve located and arrested a man who grabbed the hands of children at the Kitchener Market.

The man is accused of touching two children at the busy market early Saturday afternoon, in front of their parents and market vendors.

One mother told CTV News that the man placed his hands on her son’s shoulders and directed him toward a nearby staircase.

He left the area when he was confronted about his behaviour.

Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that a 43-year-old man had been arrested and charged with assault.