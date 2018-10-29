

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into and flooding an apartment.

On Oct. 27, police were called to an apartment complex on Carden Street in Guelph.

According to police, a residence had been broken into, its drains clogged and water turned on to flood the unit.

A male was also seen damaging the intercom system.

Arthur Davis, 34 of Guelph, was subsequently arrested.

He was charged with break and enter, one count each of mischief over and under $5,000, breaching his probation order and failing to comply with recognizance.

He appeared in court on Oct. 28.