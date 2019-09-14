

CTV Kitchener





The arrest of a Kitchener man has netted police a little more than they expected.

The 29-year-old was pulled over on Wednesday after police suspected that his license plates were stolen.

During their investigation officers were able to link the man to several thefts on rural properties.

Police also seized a bulletproof vest, a modified axe, stolen identity documents and suspected meth.

The man is facing a number of criminal and drug-related charges.