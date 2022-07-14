Around 300 cannabis plants found in commercial vehicle: police

Wellington County OPP found approximately 300 cannabis plants in a commercial vehicle during a safety inspection.

Police said the commercial motor vehicle entered an inspection area in Arthur on July 13 as part of the Operation Safe Driver Week initiative.

Police charged 58-year-old Wai Sun Yeung from Stouffville with possession of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering), distribution of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering) contrary to the Cannabis Act as well as driving a commercial motor vehicle without a valid CVOR certificate, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.