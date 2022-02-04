Around 3,300 WRDSB students still in virtual learning

Even though Ontario's classrooms have been open for three weeks, not all Waterloo Region District School Board students are back to in-person learning yet.

The public school board has revealed2,300 elementary students and 1,000 high school students are still doing virtual learning, as of the end of January.

One official for the board says those totals were higher when they initially returned to in-person learning, but have gradually gotten down.

WRDSB is also reminding families virtual learning is only being offered as a temporary transitional measure.

"We want to reinforce with families and students that the short term virtual learning program is just that, it's short term," said Lila Read, associate director for WRDSB. "We really want to encourage students and families to have our students return to in-person learning."

The board is urging families to reach out to their school educators if they have any concerns about returning to in-person learning.