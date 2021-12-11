Around 3,200 customers reportedly affected by power outages across Kitchener-Wilmot

KITCHENER -

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro said crews responded to power outages affecting around 3,200 customers on Saturday.

The utility company took to Twitter earlier in the day to warn residents of possible outages due to high winds.

In a tweet posted at 1:37 p.m., officials said they estimate power will be restored around 4:15 p.m., but that could change depending on the cause.

In another tweet, the company asked motorists to treat all intersections affected by the outages as a 4-way stop.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro reminds residents to stay at least 10 metres away from fallen power lines, do not attempt to move them and call 9-1-1 to report the issue.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to several calls of downed hydro lines, fallen trees, and blowing debris due to high winds.

