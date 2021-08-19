Around 28K people currently eligible for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Waterloo Region, officials say

KITCHENER -

Regional officials continue to encourage residents to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as possible.

Speaking at a regional council meeting on Wednesday night, Vickie Murray with the vaccination task force said around 28,000 people are currently eligible to receive their second dose.

"Our 'Last Mile' work continues and our region's vaccination rates continue to rise," Murray said. "Our vaccination rates are some of the best in the province and we continue to work on outreach initiatives to increase vaccination."

Murray said the mobile vaccine bus had its best day yet this week, vaccinating 62 people. She added many of those were first doses.

Murray said the task force is working on a plan to administer third doses to those who qualify, which includes people with certain health conditions and residents of high-risk congregate settings. The province also expanded eligibility to anyone born in 2009 earlier this week, and Murray said a number of 11-year-olds have already received their first dose.

So far, more than 84 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose, and more than 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang also addressed councillors on Wednesday, saying the region's COVID-19 rates remain relatively stable even as numbers across Ontario start to rise.