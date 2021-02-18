Advertisement
Around $25K in damage from house fire in Wellesley
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 7:20AM EST
KITCHENER -- A house fire in Wellesley has caused roughly $25,000 in damage and is under investigation.
The flames broke out at a structure on Empey Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the people inside were able to make it out unharmed.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is currently looking into what caused the fire.