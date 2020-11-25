Advertisement
Around 1,400 people without power after outage in Cambridge
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:26PM EST
A hydro pole stands in the City of Toronto's west end on Friday, January 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
KITCHENER -- There are around 1,400 customers without power in Cambridge after an outage on Wednesday afternoon.
Energy+ said the outage is affecting 1,417 customers in the downtown Galt area and crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.
The Energy+ outage map shows the outage affecting nearly 5,000 customers, but officials said the website is malfunctioning and overestimating that count.