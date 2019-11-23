

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Don't be alarmed if you've noticed more military activity in the region this weekend.

The Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada are training at a number of locations around the tri-cities.

The mix of soldiers and army reservists are doing mock artillery practice to keep their skills sharp if they're needed.

"The importance is that it develops our soldiers' capabilities and experience, in operating with the weapons systems so they would be able to support over-seas operation or domestic operations as well," explains Capt. Andrew Kroetsch.

The Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada train every Thursday evening.

Once a month, they do full exercises like this weekend's.