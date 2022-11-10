Armed teens who allegedly demanded customers buy things for them in Kitchener store arrested

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested three teens who allegedly attempted to force customers of a Kitchener store to buy things for them at gunpoint.

Waterloo regional police say the trio were arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent on Wednesday Nov. 9, two days after the alleged robbery at a business in the area of Westmount Road West and Highland Road West.

Police say the teens entered the store around noon wearing ski masks and brandishing firearms. They demanded customers purchase things for them and when asked to leave, two of them allegedly stole merchandise before running away.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the teens are scheduled to appear in court in January.