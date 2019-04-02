

CTV Kitchener





Two people are wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener on Monday.

Police responded to a residence near Amherst and Pinnacle Drives at around 11:25 a.m.

The two men reportedly forced their way into the residence. Once inside, they brandished weapons and demanded money and things from the victim.

They were given personal items and an undisclosed amount of money.

One suspect is described as white with dark hair. The other is described as black and was wearing a dark hoodie at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.