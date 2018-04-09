Featured
Armed robbery reported at Kitchener convenience store
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 1:21PM EDT
Two men are being sought by police in connection with an armed robbery in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say a convenience store on Highland Road East was robbed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police are looking for a thin white man who was seen in dark clothes, including a coat with a fur-trimmed hood, and a thin black man who was also wearing dark clothes.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.