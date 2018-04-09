

CTV Kitchener





Two men are being sought by police in connection with an armed robbery in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say a convenience store on Highland Road East was robbed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police are looking for a thin white man who was seen in dark clothes, including a coat with a fur-trimmed hood, and a thin black man who was also wearing dark clothes.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.