

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Westwood Drive just after midnight on Friday.

Police say two male suspects entered the store and demanded money, with one suspect brandishing a knife.

The two males reportedly fled the store a short time later without acquiring any money.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as black, in their late teens to early 20s, five feet six inches tall, thinly built, and wearing dark clothing and red bandanas at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.