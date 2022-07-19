Armed robbers in Fergus make off with $20,000 in cellphones: police

Provincial police are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a Fergus business at gunpoint on Monday.

In a media release, police said officers responded to the business on Tower Street South at 6:40 p.m.

Two people armed with handguns allegedly entered the store and stole around $20,000 worth of cellphones.

Police said no one was injured.

Police describe the suspects as “appearing to have dark complexions.” They’re around six feet tall with slim builds, wearing black hoodies and masks.

They were seen leaving the area in a grey, newer model Honda Civic hatchback. A second vehicle, described as being a light-grey, newer model Volkswagen Jetta is also believed to be involved.

Police believe the same suspects and vehicles were in the Millburn Boulevard area of Fergus before and after the robbery.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the suspects or vehicles is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.